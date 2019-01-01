What is a BigWig?

The BigWigs campaign engages local corporate and community leaders as representatives in the fight against breast cancer. During the 6 week campaign, each BigWig will raise or give a minimum of $1,000, which will be used to ensure access to essential breast health services and education programs, and support research to find the cures for breast cancer.



BigWig [ ˈbigˌwig ] (noun): an important person, usually in a particular sphere; synonym: VIP · (very) important person.



Komen BigWig (noun): a very important person on a mission to end breast cancer forever by raising awareness and funds in their community; willing to have fun while wearing a ridiculous pink wig.